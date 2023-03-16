Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a train derailment occurred near the small town of Topock about 120 miles south of the Las Vegas Valley.

The sheriff’s department says it happened in the area of milepost 9 of Interstate 40.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and BNSF Railway are aware of the derailment and are heading to the scene to investigate.

Authorities say the train was reportedly carrying hazardous materials, however, there are no reports of any spills at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.