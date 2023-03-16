Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests

Brooks family
Brooks family(Rob Brooks)
By Bonnie Silkman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Beautiful images of fantastical woodland creatures deep in the forests of Oregon are captivating a lot of people, and a local family is behind the magic.

Rob Brooks, with help from his twins Asher and Julian, creates the magical creatures by just a simple click of a camera and a dash of artificial intelligence.

The twins have a desire to explore all things outside, and seeing the world through the eyes of his kids is helping Rob unlock a childhood passion of his own.

“I’ve been documenting these little dudes as long as they’ve existed. Always been into making thing, woodland creature sculptures, illustrations things like that,” he said. “I always wanted to create critters and creatures for movies.”

Rob’s creations are so real-looking people are coming out to the woods and searching for them, themselves.

“Ultimately what people respond to is this endearing quality of the kids in nature, experiencing nature through their eyes, but then this sort of whimsical ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ touch of the storyline,” said Rob.

Rob uses artificial intelligence to create the creatures. He says the new technology gets a bad reputation but he’s finding inspiring ways to merge AI with art.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety and doom and gloom about what AI will do to the creative industry,” he said. “I started getting the idea, ‘How can I combine this thing that AI makes with the art I can make? How can I bring the two worlds together?’”

Bonnie Silkman, along with Asher and Julian, next to a fantastical friend
Bonnie Silkman, along with Asher and Julian, next to a fantastical friend(Rob Brooks)

To do that, Rob tells Midjourney, the AI program on his computer, exactly what kind of bizarre brutes he wants to see.

“You talk to a bot and it spits out an image,” he said. “When I was first using it, I was having really crummy results. As I got better, I started to blend sasquatches with elks and things like that, and I got better results.”

After countless hours of trial and error, Rob figured out his own unique AI equation that generates these one-of-a-kind fantastical friends. Then, he brings his AI innovations to our world.

With tremendous attention to detail, Rob edits the monsters into his photos, manipulating and matching their textures and colors. The end result looks incredibly real.

To view more of the photos by Rob, check out his Instagram page here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Catholics in Las Vegas can eat meat this Friday due to St. Patrick’s Day
Catholics in Las Vegas can eat meat this Friday due to St. Patrick’s Day
File photo
Free childcare available for job seekers at upcoming Las Vegas job fair
Las Vegas healthcare staffing executive indicted for fixing wages of nurses
Train hauling corn syrup derails in town about 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police hosting free K-9 trials event on March 19