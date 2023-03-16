One October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’

One October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’
One October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’(MAPS)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:46 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Survivors of One October and U.S. Armed Forces veterans are among those calling for Nevada to legalize medical research in MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms.

Senator Rochelle Nguyen of Las Vegas put forth S.B. 242, which would allow medical research for MDMA and psilocybin, otherwise known as psychedelic mushrooms. According to Sen. Nguyen, UNLV researchers are eager for medical breakthroughs in mental health treatment and research.

In 2022, the FDA granted Phase 3 trials in psilocybin treatments for depression, and also expanded an MDMA trial into 10 states. Hawaii, Utah and Texas are among various states considering bills for medical treatments and research.

“I don’t think there is a state that isn’t considering legislation and looking at this as a real possibility. I think we should be on the forefront of that research and that innovation here in our state,” Nguyen said. “I attribute bringing this research and the possibility for treatment to the veterans and the first responders that like approached me, and talked to me about their concerns, their struggles and the success they have,” Nguyen said.

In 2018, FOX5 interviewed Joseph Ostunio, a 1 October survivor and founder of the Route 91 Foundation about mental health options for survivors. As many grappled with the search for treatments and resources, some came across the concept of MDMA trials. Ostunio is glad that lawmakers are considering more options for survivors.

“I really wish that lawmakers would take that into consideration for survivors and [what] we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Ostunio said. “I think that the more tools that we have access to-- shooting survivors, veterans--the better off we are in the long term,” he said.

Sen. Nguyen is looking to add options for doctors to prescribe drugs to patients in the bill, as well as potential religious use for Native Americans.

The bill will be presented to a committee Thursday, March 23.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
President Biden leaves Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon
President Biden leaves Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon