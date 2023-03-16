Las Vegas man accused of murder, carjacking of victim at gentlemen’s club

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an alleged murder and carjacking on Jan. 1.

Chanler McCloud, 25, is being held without bail for charges of murder, robbery, grand larceny of a vehicle and destruction or concealment of evidence following his arrest March 9.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call from Roy Kridler, 62, on Jan. 1 at around 1:34 a.m. who said he had been carjacked at Play It Again Sam’s Genlemen’s Club.

Kridler told investigators he had been pulled out of his car by a man, later identified as McCloud, and hit his head on the pavement as McCloud drove away.

Kridler chased after McCloud, who then threatened him with a knife, and then drove away, an arrest report said,

Kridler, after speaking with police, said his head hurt and he needed to sit down. He became unconscious and was taken to UMC and died at 2:35 a.m.

Kridler’s cause of death was confirmed to be acute coronary artery thrombosis, the arrest report said.

Records indicate that McCloud had previously been arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, but the charge was eventually dismissed and he was released from custody.

At about 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, Kridler’s stolen car was spotted in town with a traffic cam capturing footage of McCloud but he was gone by the time police arrived.

Police said that onn Jan. 10, the stolen car was found about 200 yards east of the access ramp on the east side of Valley View Boulevard and had been set on fire.

The burned-out driver’s seat suggested McCloud had intentionally set fire to it in an attempt to destroy evidence, the report states. However, police were able to collect DNA evidence from the vehicle.

McCloud was eventually found and stopped for an unrelated bicycle violation and taken into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, McCloud confessed to killing Kridler, police said.

“On Jan. 1, McCloud accepted a ride from Kridler after McCloud won money gambling... and Kridler drove McCloud to a spa in Chinatown,” the report reads.

The report says McCloud became angry when he wanted to be dropped off at the Hustler’s Club but Kridler instead pulled over at Play It Again Sam’s and him to get out of his car.

Police did not indicate why Kridler was driving McCloud around. Details of the pair’s connection was not provided.

Kridler got out of the car, and walked around to the passenger door when McCloud moved over into the driver’s seat, the report said.

“McCloud admitted he used his left hand to shove Kridler hard enough to push him away from the vehicle, that Kridler fell as a result, and McCloud drove away,” police said.

He drove around, but could not find any bleach to remove his DNA from the car so he used a candle to burn the seat, then poured of a bucket of urine and feces “to further hide and mask his own DNA in the vehicle.”

McCloud’s next hearing in court is March 27, records show.

