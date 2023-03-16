Las Vegas airport conducting live-fire drills Thursday, Friday

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with Harry Reid International Airport are advising that residents may see smoke and/or flames on the airfield as part of live-fire drills.

Officials said the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit will conduct live-fire drills on Thursday and Friday.

The training “may cause intermittent noise, smoke, and flames on the airfield,” the airport advised.

“Do not be alarmed,” Harry Reid airport tweeted.

