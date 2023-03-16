Las Vegas airport conducting live-fire drills Thursday, Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with Harry Reid International Airport are advising that residents may see smoke and/or flames on the airfield as part of live-fire drills.

Officials said the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit will conduct live-fire drills on Thursday and Friday.

⚠️ LIVE DRILLS HAPPENING 3/16 & 3/17: Our Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting unit (ARFF) is conducting live-fire drills today & tomorrow. These exercises may cause intermittent noise, smoke, and flames on the airfield. Do not be alarmed. pic.twitter.com/x4H8SgWgN0 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) March 16, 2023

The training “may cause intermittent noise, smoke, and flames on the airfield,” the airport advised.

“Do not be alarmed,” Harry Reid airport tweeted.

