Jimmy Garoppolo deal still being worked out, misses Raiders introductory news conference Thursday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By FOX5 Staff and Kevin Bolinger
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders’ new quarterback has arrived in Las Vegas but his deal is apparently not done yet according to FOX5 sports director Kevin Bolinger.

The Jimmy Garoppolo news conference was supposed to take place Thursday but has been postponed.

Jimmy Garoppolo is known for being a smooth operator both on and off the field, but he’s off to a bumpy start with the Raiders. It was supposed to all go down Thursday with the deal signing, but something has gone awry and it has been postponed until at least Friday.

Garoppolo went through the physical, which is the normal process, leading to the signing of the contract. But the Raiders, while they introduced him, announced the five other free agents that they signed. The Raiders never put anything out on Garoppolo.

The media sat for two and a half hours waiting for him to come out and then finally at 2:30 p.m. a Raiders representative walked in and said the deal was not going to happen in terms of an introductory news conference. They said the team was still working on details and hoped to do it sometime on Friday.

So now we sit and wait and speculate on why this is happening.

Essentially it comes down to potentially two reasons. Either he failed his physical or they are still negotiating some details on his contract.

That contract is reportedly three years and $72.8 million. Those details were widely leaked on Monday.

