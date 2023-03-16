Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen

By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are currently in a standoff with a barricaded suspect near Lake Mead Parkway and Van Wagenen Street.

Police tell FOX5 that crisis negotiators and SWAT are on scene.

Police say to avoid the area as it is an active situation.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

