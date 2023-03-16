Free childcare available for job seekers at upcoming Las Vegas job fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a new career will have access to free childcare during an upcoming job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

According to a news release from Clark County, the free child care offering is available for potty-trained children ages 3 to 6. Space is limited for this free resource, and advanced registration for the service is recommended.

With more than 130 employers taking part and 20,000 job positions available, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24.

Held in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, the job fair is designed to connect companies to new employees, the release said.

Those interested in free childcare can sign up on the registration page in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section.

Childcare is not guaranteed for every job fair attendee, Clark County notes. Walk-ins for childcare will only be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis, depending on the availability of space.

Clark County says Kids Quest will offer no-cost childcare in room W101 of LVCC’s West Hall. As part of the childcare, children can be dropped off by a parent at 8 a.m. and must be picked up by 2 p.m., the release said.

Light snacks will be provided to children in the childcare room. If parents expect to be at the job fair for more than two hours, Clark County advised parents to bring a sack lunch for their child.

Multiple companies are expected to hire on the spot. This year, the Spring Job Fair will debut a “Virtual After Party” the following week, where employers can offer select candidates follow-up interviews, the release said.

Clark County says job seekers should treat this opportunity as an interview, dress for success, and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Quick resume reviews and no-cost employment help will be available at the Spring Job Fair at a pop-up EmployNV Career Hub, the release said.

Parking for the Spring Job Fair is free in adjacent lots, and the underground Vegas Loop at the Convention Center will be open for attendees to use at no cost, according to the county.

The Southern Nevada Health District will also be in attendance to offer free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters onsite.

