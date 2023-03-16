Free childcare available for job seekers at upcoming Las Vegas job fair

File photo
File photo((Source: Pixabay))
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a new career will have access to free childcare during an upcoming job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

According to a news release from Clark County, the free child care offering is available for potty-trained children ages 3 to 6. Space is limited for this free resource, and advanced registration for the service is recommended.

With more than 130 employers taking part and 20,000 job positions available, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24.

Held in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, the job fair is designed to connect companies to new employees, the release said.

Those interested in free childcare can sign up on the registration page in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section.

Childcare is not guaranteed for every job fair attendee, Clark County notes. Walk-ins for childcare will only be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis, depending on the availability of space.

Clark County says Kids Quest will offer no-cost childcare in room W101 of LVCC’s West Hall. As part of the childcare, children can be dropped off by a parent at 8 a.m. and must be picked up by 2 p.m., the release said.

Light snacks will be provided to children in the childcare room. If parents expect to be at the job fair for more than two hours, Clark County advised parents to bring a sack lunch for their child.

Multiple companies are expected to hire on the spot. This year, the Spring Job Fair will debut a “Virtual After Party” the following week, where employers can offer select candidates follow-up interviews, the release said.

Clark County says job seekers should treat this opportunity as an interview, dress for success, and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Quick resume reviews and no-cost employment help will be available at the Spring Job Fair at a pop-up EmployNV Career Hub, the release said.

Parking for the Spring Job Fair is free in adjacent lots, and the underground Vegas Loop at the Convention Center will be open for attendees to use at no cost, according to the county.

The Southern Nevada Health District will also be in attendance to offer free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters onsite.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Catholics in Las Vegas can eat meat this Friday due to St. Patrick’s Day
Catholics in Las Vegas can eat meat this Friday due to St. Patrick’s Day
Las Vegas healthcare staffing executive indicted for fixing wages of nurses
Train hauling corn syrup derails in town about 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police hosting free K-9 trials event on March 19