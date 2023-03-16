Forecast Outlook - 03/16/23

Tapering Showers Wednesday Evening, Drying Out Thursday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Another active weather day with thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds rolling through the valley. Expect a few scattered showers through 11PM tonight for Las Vegas, but we’ll be much drier compared to earlier this afternoon. A few Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect this evening for Moapa Valley, Pahrump Valley, and Laughlin. These are set to expire by tonight. Find an alternative route if you see flooded roadways.

A north breeze returns Thursday which will keep high temperatures down in the lower 60s for Southern Nevada. We’re dry the next couple of days, but a chance for showers returns Sunday into Monday.

Next week does look to remain active. We’ll stay below average over the next several days.

