Forecast Outlook - 03/16/23

Drying Out and Cooling Down Through Saturday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A northwest breeze has ushered in the cooler and drier air Thursday. Skies will remain clear Thursday and Friday, but clouds return throughout the afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages for the next several days. Average this time of year is 71°.

Another atmospheric river will build into California next week Monday with showers returning to Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday. We’ll stay breezy this weekend and into the start of next week, but calmer weather will return by next weekend.

