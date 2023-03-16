Circus Meets Medicine: Las Vegas healthcare providers work to improve care in circus performing

Las Vegas healthcare providers work to improve care in circus performing
Las Vegas healthcare providers work to improve care in circus performing(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:08 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has a unique population of performers with unique healthcare needs. Now, there is a push to educate local doctors and healthcare professionals on how best to treat them.

Due to their occupation, performers are at higher risk for both acute and chronic injuries than the general public, but some performers report they’ve avoided going to the doctor because their injury may not be well understood.

“I’ve had countless injuries myself... I’ve fractured my skull, I’ve broken my rib, I’ve severed ligaments and had to have surgery,” revealed professional circus artist Scott McDonald. McDonald shared with FOX5 unless he’s suffering a major injury, the show must go on.

“Our bodies are our paycheck. If you get injured, you can’t perform, you are out of work, don’t make any money,” McDonald asserted. In Vegas, the shows are non-stop.

“Typically, the shows in Las Vegas do somewhere between 300 and 500 shows a year,” McDonald explained.

“We are home to professional, soon-to-be professional, and retired professional acrobats so we should be leading the way in this type of thing,” argued Dr. Nathan Hollister with UNLV Emergency Medicine and helped organize the “Circus Meets Medicine” Conference in hopes of improving care.

“As we have UFC fighters or specialty athletes coming in, all my colleagues, my nursing staff, my techs seem to be familiar with the types of injuries described, I got tackled really hard, I got spun, I got hit in the head but when people would come in with circus injuries... my colleagues and staff didn’t know what was going on or what they were talking about most of the time,” Dr. Hollister.

“We are trying to create more communication, better relationships, and just more mutual understanding between these two worlds,” Dr. Hollister added.

Dr. Hollister states there is a lack of medical research when it comes to circus performers, whereas other areas like football injuries have a lot of resources.

“Because the data is so sparse right now… we are trying to get the base data out. What are the forces on your body in a backflip? What are the forces on your body when you run on a tramp wall? Fly on a trapeze? Do a handstand on another individual?,” Dr. Hollister questioned.

While a doctor not trained in circus medicine may suggest an athlete stay home and rest for two weeks, a doctor who is trained might be able to get them a tailored plan to get them back on stage sooner. Both sides, circus and medicine, say bridging that gap is the goal.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
Avoiding Scams: How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
One October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’
One October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley