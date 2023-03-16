Catholics in Las Vegas can eat meat this Friday due to St. Patrick’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas announced last month that it is allowing its members to eat meat this Friday due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

According to CNN, in the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. However, due to St. Patrick’s Day following on a Friday this year, bishops across the country are weighing in as to whether or not to allow meat to be consumed on Friday.

In Las Vegas, George Leo Thomas, the third Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas, gave approval for parishioners to eat meat on Friday.

In his statement, Thomas asked parishioners to keep the following in consideration:

1. Everyone is encouraged to observe general moderation in food and drink during the entire season of Lent; and

2. Those who choose to eat meat on Saint Patrick’s Day are encouraged to abstain from meat on another day of Lent that is not a Friday or to observe another equally penitential practice.

“Respecting the long-standing tradition of celebrating the Commemoration of Saint Patrick,” Thomas said he came to the decision after “prayerful consideration and appropriate consultation.”

One church in the diocese, St. Thomas More Catholic Community in Henderson, will offer corned beef and cabbage as part of its Lenten Fish Fry this Friday, offering the Irish specialty in addition to fish and pasta.

