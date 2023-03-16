Avoiding Scams: How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician

How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:21 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is getting answers after a viewer told us about an unannounced visit from a Southwest Gas employee and wanted to make sure the visit was legitimate before letting anyone on the property.

Southwest Gas says that its technicians routinely patrol neighborhoods to check gas meters. A routine meter check is usually unannounced. The utility says that if you’re unsure if someone claiming to be from Southwest Gas is legitimate, there are signs to look out for. Employees will be wearing a Southwest Gas uniform with the utility’s logo, and they will carry an ID badge. A certified contractor will also have a badge saying they are contracted with Southwest Gas. And if you’re unsure, you can call the utility to verify the technician’s identity.

“If someone shows up at your door and claims to be a natural gas company employee and you are unsure, do not give them access to your property,” says Stephen Miller, public information officer at Southwest Gas. “Once you call and verify and if it turns out they are not legitimate, again, do not give them access, and ask them to leave your property.”

Southwest Gas says it does sometimes hear of scams involving people posing as employees. The utility says when that happens, it will get the word out to customers, often through social media.

To verify the identity of a technician visiting your property, call 877-860-6020.

