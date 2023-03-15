You can hop on board the ‘Bunny Express’ train this Easter in Boulder City

You can hop on board the ‘Bunny Express’ train this Easter in Boulder City(Nevada Southern Railway)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Easter with the kids? The Nevada Southern Railway is again offering a “Bunny Express” train ride for the holiday.

According to a news release, the “Bunny Express” features an approximate 30-minute train ride with story time. Guests are invited to hop off at Railyard Event Center for about 45 minutes for activities that include a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, food and games.

According to the Nevada Southern Railway, trains will run the following dates:

March 25 & 26   5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 1 & 2           5 p.m. and p.m.

April 7                   3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 8                   5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The group says tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their departure time.

Nevada Southern Railway advises dressing according to the weather.

Tickets range in price depending on the class of service. According to Nevada Southern Railway, the ticket offerings include:

First Class (Open-Air, Table or Dining Car); ADA-Table Car; Coach (Open-Air & Enclosed Car)

· First Class patrons have tent and table service for food and drinks.

· First Class patrons will receive a gift bag.

· Coach Customers will have to stand in line for food and drinks.

The event is held at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City.

For more information, visit: https://nevadasouthern.com/.

