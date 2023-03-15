“This is not 2008:” Financial expert assuages fears over Silicon Valley Bank collapse

By Molly Martinez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s been a tumultuous week for the stock market, as the dust settles after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Anxiety lingers about the health of our nation’s smaller banks - prompting many investors to pull their deposits.

But experts agree: This isn’t 2008, and Silicon Valley Bank isn’t Lehman Brothers.

After the 2008 crash, federal regulators set up safeguards to prevent future catastrophic collapses.

Federal regulators are stepping in again - but this time to stop a leak, not a flood.

“Every American should feel confident their deposits will be there, if and when they need them,” said Biden.

The response comes after investors got spooked last Thursday, pulling $40 billion dollars in deposits.

Economist Mark Zandi says that’s bad news since faith in the system is what keeps it afloat.

“Priority number one is confidence in the banking system. If you lose that, then it’s going to be a complete mess,” said Zandi.

Financial author Ari Rastegar says if you did get spooked by what happened, you have options.

“Go to a big bank that has those controls that are overlooked by the Federal Government and do an incredible job of making sure that their consumers are safe,’ said Rastegar.

This mini-banking crisis might also have some positive effects for homebuyers.

This week we saw mortgage rates actually drop.

According to BankRate, a 30 year mortgage now sits at 6.3 percent, which is down from nearly 7 percent in November.

The reason is market expectation shifts, and treasury bond yields.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino

Latest News

A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say