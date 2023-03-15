Suspect arrested after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment during welfare check

Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police lights generic(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection to a man who was found dead during a welfare check.

According to Las Vegas police, at about 2 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 1300 block of H Street.

Inside the apartment, police said officers located an unresponsive man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate after man found dead in apartment during welfare check

Las Vegas police said on Wednesday that detectives identified 20-year-old Paul Abercrombie as a suspect in the incident.

According to LVMPD, Abercrombie was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked in abstentia into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or line at crimestopppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding
Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...
Las Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl
Police car lights
Northbound US-95 closed at Tropicana Ave. due to police activity