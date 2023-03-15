Suspect arrested after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment during welfare check

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection to a man who was found dead during a welfare check.

According to Las Vegas police, at about 2 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 1300 block of H Street.

Inside the apartment, police said officers located an unresponsive man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police said on Wednesday that detectives identified 20-year-old Paul Abercrombie as a suspect in the incident.

According to LVMPD, Abercrombie was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked in abstentia into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or line at crimestopppersofnv.com.

