Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog is safe after Portland firefighters rescued it from a sinkhole in its own backyard.

Portland Fire & Rescue posted pictures of the rescue to Facebook on Wednesday. PF&R says the dog fell into a 10-foot-deep hole that opened up in the backyard of a home in North Portland over the weekend.

Crews used a rescue rope to get the pup into a harness and looped more rope around its body to ensure a safe trip to the top, just like they would with a human.

The dog is now safely back with its owners.

