Police: Suspect had victim’s gun after deadly 2021 shooting in backyard

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man was arrested March 4 in connection to the murder of a Las Vegas man who was found shot in his backyard in 2021, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the a home on Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:54 a.m. for a report of a man being shot. They found Joel Mendez-Martin suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and back and was in the backyard.

Mendez-Martin told officers he had been shot by a Black male who was wearing all-black clothing. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and died an hour later.

Police found a security camera at the house. The footage showed that at 12:47 a.m. Mendez-Martin exited his home with a dog, flashlight and gun, but then returned inside five minutes later.

Another surveillance camera near the residence captured audio of the gunshots, then a voice saying “Oh God, oh God” and another voice saying “let’s get out of here,” and then a car speeding off.

A search turned up a .223 cartridge case while inside the home where two rifles and ammunition for a handgun were found - but the handgun Mendez-Martin was seen carrying earlier was not found.

On Dec. 6, 2021, police pulled surveillance footage from a nearby gas station from that night. Footage showed two Black males - one of whom was wearing all-black clothing inside the store about half an hour after the shooting.

Police were able to determine the Black male was Clayton Perkins, 25.

Perkins was previously arrested Nov. 3, 2021 at Bally’s for pandering, resisting arrest, prohibited person with a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The weapon police took from Perkins matched the description of the Mendez-Martin’s gun.

On March 4, police spoke with Perkins at the Henderson Detention Center as he is being held there on a charge of making a false statement to an officer.

When asked about the shooting, Perkins said he never goes to that side of town, did not know the alleged victim but actually was in the area at the time because he was talking to a female.

“When told that his phone placed him at the area of the shooting at the time of the shooting, Perkins said detectives were lying,” the report reads. When asked how he had Mendez-Martin’s gun, Perkins could not remember and said he thought the police were joking.

His next court hearing has not yet been scheduled. Henderson Detention Center has Perkins listed as being held without bond.

