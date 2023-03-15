Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management says the opening of the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was delayed on Wednesday due to flash flooding.
According to the BLM, the flash flooding is at Oak Creek. The agency says the flooding is “causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.”
