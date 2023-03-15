Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management says the opening of the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was delayed on Wednesday due to flash flooding.

According to the BLM, the flash flooding is at Oak Creek. The agency says the flooding is “causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.”

From @blmnv Opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is delayed this morning due to flash flooding at Oak Creek causing unsafe driving conditions on the road. pic.twitter.com/8whrOSub68 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 15, 2023

