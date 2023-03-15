Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding

Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding
Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding(Red Rock Canyon/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management says the opening of the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was delayed on Wednesday due to flash flooding.

According to the BLM, the flash flooding is at Oak Creek. The agency says the flooding is “causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas police lights generic
Suspect arrested after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment during welfare check
F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...
Las Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl
Police car lights
Northbound US-95 closed at Tropicana Ave. due to police activity