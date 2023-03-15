NTSB releases preliminary report on Care Flight crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing its preliminary report on the crash of a Care Flight that killed five people near Stagecoach, Nevada in February.

Their report found the pilot contacted the Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center, who issued a caution for light to moderate turbulence that was acknowledged by the pilot.

The plane departed from the Reno Tahoe International Airport in a manner consistent with procedure. It continued to head south until just after 9:00 p.m. when it made a left turn to the southeast and was observed at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

The plane continued to ascend in a southeast direction for another three minutes before it turned to the northeast and was observed at an altitude of 15,700.

The NTSB’s report further states the plane continued to ascend to around 18,300 feet and made a right turn to a southeasterly heading at 9:11 p.m. Data shows the plane continued on this trajectory for about 47 seconds and ascended to 18,900 feet before turning left.

The plane continued to the northeast and ascended to a height of 19,100 feet before making a descending right turn at 9:13 p.m.

An examination of the crash site showed the plane impacted flat, sagebrush covered, high desert terrain, and had a debris field about 0.9 miles southwest of the main wreckage.

A link to the full report can be found here:

