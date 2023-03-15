Northbound US-95 closed at Tropicana Ave. due to police activity

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting a complete closure of the US-95 northbound at Tropicana Avenue early Wednesday morning due to police activity.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to a report around 3:30 a.m. of an individual with self-inflicted injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

LVMPD said the shutdown may extend until 7:00 a.m. According to LVMPD, Vehicles can enter US-95 northbound by taking the Tropicana on-ramp, and US-95 southbound remains open.

