Nevada Legislature considers bill to create ‘World Esports Day’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would proclaim the second-to-last Saturday in October as World Esports Day, if passed.

AB82 would grant the governor of Nevada the ability to proclaim the day as a holiday, “to bring to the attention of the residents of Nevada the trailblazing Nevada Esports community and its contribution to this State.”

The bill was pre-filed Jan. 30 by Assemblywoman Erica Mosca and was part of a work session Wednesday.

In support, Mosca also submitted facts provided by the Nevada Esports Education League, including seven organizations with more than 150,000 members.

“In Northern and Southern Nevada, 51 locations and high schools provide Esports support and tournaments,” the exhibit claims, while scholarships have been awarded to participants and community events have been held in Las Vegas and Reno at least.

Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming, submitted a letter of support for AB82 and wrote there is no better time than 2023 for the state of Nevada to recognize the day.

“While much warranted attention has been placed on the State’s traditional sports teams; it is also important to recognize the growing fan base of esports fanatics and professional and amateur players that live in our State,” Schorr wrote.

