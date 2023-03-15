Nevada Legislature bill would urge study into hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would urge the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to study the effectiveness and use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans.

AJR1 was part of a work session in the assembly Wednesday, focusing on the use of the therapy technique which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, room or tube.

The method has been shown to increase the level of oxygen to an individual’s lungs, allowing more blood oxygen in tissues to help fight infections and promote healing, the bill noted.

The language in the bill states treatment helps with, among other disorders, carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, enhanced healing of some wound problems, skin grafts, heat burns, crush injuries, and other acute health care issues that involve not enough blood flow to a part of the body.

While the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries, some studies have found positive benefits through its use for those conditions.

The bill mentions The 22 Project, a veteran-centered nonprofit organization that conducted a study of the treatment of 39 veterans and determined the method could be useful - showing a 46.6 percent improvement in measured symptoms.

If passed, the bill would become effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.