Nevada Legislature bill would regulate marijuana sale, consumption at certain events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would allow for the licensing, sale and consumption of cannabis or cannabis products at certain events if passed.

AB253 had a work session in the Legislature Wednesday. The language of the bill states it would provide measures for the sale of cannabis to be consumed by persons at least 21 years old and designate certain events as “temporary cannabis events.”

Anyone who would be a vendor at such events would need a license issued by the Cannabis Compliance Board, as would the event organizer.

Existing law prohibits, with some exceptions, the consumption of cannabis in public but the bill would revise the law to allow consumption in certain designated areas during events.

On Wednesday, the Assembly Committee on Judiciary heard testimony from Assemblyman C.H. Miller, who introduced the bill.

“This bill aims to direct the consumption to a controlled atmosphere, a monitored place,” to help alleviate the smell of cannabis consumption at events, he said. It could also help increase economic wealth for those who become vendors, he added.

