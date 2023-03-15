Las Vegas man allegedly stole $11K in tools from hardware store over several weeks, police say

Adam Gilliland
Adam Gilliland(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested March 9 faces numerous charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a home improvement store over the span of weeks.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports Adam Gilliland, 35, was part of a retail theft ring with another yet-to-be-identified suspect.

Gilliland stole tools, including a generator and welders from December through February at a Vegas Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in nine visits to the locations, police said.

Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of $25K in thefts from home improvement stores

When an employee confronted Gilliland during one of the crimes, he threatened him and reached into his pocket as if to grab a weapon, police said.

Gilliland is also facing charges of stealing from a local plumbing business back in November.

Gilliland, a former employee of the business, allegedly stole about $7,257 worth of tools by purchasing them from a store and requesting the invoice be sent to the business.

Gilliland was hired by the business on April 11, 2022, but fired three days later for not showing up to work, according to police.

His next court date is March 28. He is being held without bail as of Wednesday, records show.

