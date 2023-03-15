Golden Knights bring winning streak into home matchup against Flames

(AP) -- Calgary Flames (30-24-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights play the Calgary Flames with a four win streak intact.

Vegas has a 42-20-6 record overall and an 8-7-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 17-8-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Calgary has a 30-24-13 record overall and a 9-4-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have given up 201 goals while scoring 204 for a +3 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 26 goals and 30 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

