Forecast Outlook-3/15/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We aren’t done with our active weather just yet.

We’ve been getting sunny breaks for part of the morning and that should extend into the early afternoon.

That being said the clear breaks and elevated moisture from the atmospheric river that hit us Tuesday will create enough instability that showers could redevelop this afternoon. We could even see some thunderstorms popping up by early evening.

As the low continues to slide away from us we’ll get a break from the active weather by Thursday afternoon and Friday.

By Friday night into Saturday several fast moving systems could sweep into Las Vegas delivering a few light rain showers.

The long range forecast suggests even more drizzle and showers coming at us for early next week.

All this moisture has a cooling effect on our temperatures.

We will remain in the low to upper 60′s with our 7-day forecast.

Our normal daytime high is in the low 70′s

