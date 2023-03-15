Forecast Outlook - 03/14/2023

A soggy Tuesday across Southern Nevada, and the scattered showers will continue for the rest of the evening. Light to moderate widespread showers return early Wednesday morning between the hours of 1-5AM. We’ll see a break from the wet weather in the late morning, but a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

The Wind Advisory for the Pahrump Valley and far western Clark County will expire at 11 AM Wednesday. The Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 11 PM Wednesday for the Spring Mountains, with an additional foot of new snow possible by tomorrow evening.

We are much drier Thursday and Friday, but temperatures do fall back into the low to mid-60s by the end of the week.

After a couple of days of sunshine and dry weather, shower chances return over the weekend.

