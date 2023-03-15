Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Palace and Clark County plan to demolish a rotunda outside of the property to make way for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Demolition permits show that the 5,006 sq. ft. rotunda on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard, across from the LINQ, will be demolished along with landscaping, planters, pillars, statues and obelisk. The permit notes the demolition is in preparation for the F1 race, set for Nov. 18 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The work is expected to cost $157,500. It’s unclear when the demolition is expected to take place.

