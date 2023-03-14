Sprouts Farmers Market to open new store in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sprouts Farmers Market has announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the new North Las Vegas Sprouts store will be located at 6506 N. Losee Road.

Sprouts says the store will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

As the grocer prepares to open the store, Sprouts announced it is hosting both virtual and in-person hiring events as it looks to fill 80 open positions.

According to Sprouts, the company will hold two in-person hiring events next week at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

Details for the two hiring events are as follows:

March 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and March 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 129 E Fremont St. in Las Vegas.

According to Sprouts, candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event, the release notes.

Open positions include:

Deli Clerks, Grocery Clerks, and Meat/Seafood Clerks, Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

For more information, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for info on non-managerial roles.

