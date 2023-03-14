Sprouts Farmers Market to open new store in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sprouts Farmers Market has announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the new North Las Vegas Sprouts store will be located at 6506 N. Losee Road.
Sprouts says the store will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5.
As the grocer prepares to open the store, Sprouts announced it is hosting both virtual and in-person hiring events as it looks to fill 80 open positions.
According to Sprouts, the company will hold two in-person hiring events next week at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.
Details for the two hiring events are as follows:
March 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and March 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 129 E Fremont St. in Las Vegas.
According to Sprouts, candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event, the release notes.
Open positions include:
- Deli Clerks, Grocery Clerks, and Meat/Seafood Clerks, Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
For more information, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for info on non-managerial roles.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.