Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin died from alcohol poisoning

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say the Office of the Medical Examiner has released the causes of death of the two teen girls who were found dead in a water basin near Superstition Springs Mall, not far from the group home they reportedly ran away from.

According to officers, the manner of death for both girls was listed as “accident.” Sitlalli Avelar’s death manner was determined to be “drowning in the setting of Acute Alcohol Intoxication” while Meyers’ was listed as “drowning in the setting of Acute Alcohol Intoxication and recent marijuana use.” Police are still asking the public to submit information as details about the moments leading to their deaths are still scarce. Detectives are working to determine what might have prompted the girls to run away. At this time there are no signs of foul play.

On Jan. 7, 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers were listed as runaways from a nearby group home in Mesa and reported missing two weeks before their bodies were found in a water basin near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard. That group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating for 12 years. Per online records, the group home in Mesa has only been open since last October

