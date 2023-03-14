Raiders trade tight end Darren Waller to Giants, NFL says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although he just tied the knot in Las Vegas and married Aces’ Kelsey Plum, Raiders tight end Darren Waller is apparently on the move.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have traded Waller to the New York Giants.
According to the reports, the Raiders traded Waller for a third-round draft pick.
Shortly after news of the trade began to circulate, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tweeted calling the situation sad.
The trade will not become official until the league year begins on Wednesday.
