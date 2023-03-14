Raiders trade tight end Darren Waller to Giants, NFL says

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although he just tied the knot in Las Vegas and married Aces’ Kelsey Plum, Raiders tight end Darren Waller is apparently on the move.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have traded Waller to the New York Giants.

According to the reports, the Raiders traded Waller for a third-round draft pick.

Shortly after news of the trade began to circulate, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tweeted calling the situation sad.

The trade will not become official until the league year begins on Wednesday.

