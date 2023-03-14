PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the weather starts to get warmer and flowers start to bloom, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has once again unveiled an “enchanting” new display.

According to a news release, as part of the “Giardino Dell’ Amore” display, the Bellagio Conservatory “transports guests to a romantic European garden as it welcomes spring.”

MGM Resorts says guests can visit the new spring display in the Bellagio Conservatory through May 20.

Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip (MGM Resorts International)

Developers of the enchanting display say that “visitors can revel in the splendor of the season as love blooms around them with glamorous floral creations, flowing fountains and a vibrant tunnel of love.”

Bellagio’s Horticulture team says “Giardino Dell’ Amore” is an “immersive experience” that pays homage to the resort’s Italian inspiration.

According to the release, the “Giardino Dell’ Amore” display engages all five senses: “a custom “L’Amore” scent fills the air with hints of orange blossom while a dreamy soundtrack sets the ambiance amidst the visual delights of the display.”

MGM Resorts provided the below by the numbers for the Conservatory’s 2023 spring display:

125,000: Individual spring blooms in floral garlands

24,000: Roses on the “Tunnel of Love” heart arches

11,541: Potted plants and flowers

8,000: Pounds of the South Bed marble gazebo

7,800: Purple and white blooming branches on the wisteria trees

5,200: Square footage of boxwood hedging in the spring display

3,000: Hand applied feathers on the peacock

320: Orange and citrus fruit in the North Bed trees

80: Artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the spring display

25: Bellagio “B” letters in the display

16 feet: Height of twin cherub sculptures

2: Colossal swans

1: Dream boat with a champagne presentation

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary and free for the public to visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

