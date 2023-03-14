Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half

By Caroline Cluiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A woman in Oklahoma is recovering after an unexpected monkey attack.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting on her couch Sunday when she saw a curious monkey on her porch.

“I had actually Facetimed some family and I was like, ‘look there’s a monkey,’” Parker said. “He was pacing back and then he was jumping off of my railing and hitting my storm door.”

Parker said the monkey tried to get inside the house and even ripped off part of the door handle, so she called 911.

Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan said in his 20 years of being in law enforcement, he’s seen a lot of animal-at-large calls, but never a monkey.

“It’s Oklahoma, it happens,” Duncan said. “We get animal calls all the time. It’s something that we deal with, it’s just -- monkeys are not a normal thing for us.”

Parker said the monkey was acting friendly toward the officers when they arrived, so she went outside with her son and the monkey came charging.

“He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair and then ripped my ear in half,” Parker said. “And it was just hanging.”

Parker was taken to the hospital and given a rabies shot while officers tried to locate the monkey.

It was spotted near Parker’s neighborhood just after sunset when one of her friends shot and killed the animal.

“I think that there needs to be some type of law that says that you need to have some kind of training as well as a certificate to even hold these type of animals,” Parker said.

She said the experience was traumatic, and doctors are concerned about her hearing as the ear heals.

Duncan said officials are trying to figure out who the monkey’s owner is and take the information to the district attorney’s office for a final decision on what they want to do with the case.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Nevada State Police: Reckless driver leads to overturned semi-truck on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

Latest News

The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets
Teslas park in the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel developed by Elon...
Elon Musk’s Boring Co. welcomes 1M passengers on Vegas Loop
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Police identified the suspect as Brenton Bell, 30. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being locked in a closet for 2 months, police say