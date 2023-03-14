Overdue book returned to Oregon library after nearly 45 years

Overdue book returned to Deschutes Public Library
Overdue book returned to Deschutes Public Library(Deschutes Public Library)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A central Oregon library has one of its books back decades after someone checked it out.

The Deschutes Public Library posted on Facebook last week that they had received a package that included a 1974 copy of The Hockey Trick along with a note explaining it was checked out roughly 45 years ago.

“Many apologies,” the note read. “This book was probably due in the late 1970s.”

The due date stamped inside the book was April 25, 1979.

The sender said it may have already been paid for but they sent a check just in case. It’s not clear how much money it contained.

The library does not charge late fees on books so the sender doesn’t owe anything.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

