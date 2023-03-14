Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the coast. The creatures are wind riders so they come with the current, sometimes unexpectedly.(South Walton Fire District)
By Lauren Harksen and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WALTON, Fl. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials on the Gulf Coast are warning spring breakers heading to the area about an infestation of Portuguese man o’ war.

The creature is similar to a jellyfish but can be more dangerous. Those with the South Walton Fire District say the venom is quite powerful and could send you to the hospital.

Beach Safety Director David Vaughan says there are thousands of man o’ war on the beaches and in the water right now. The creatures are wind riders so they come with the current, sometimes unexpectedly.

Vaughan says it’s most common for those from out of town, who are unaware of the dangers out on the Gulf, to get hurt while out on the beach.

“Statistically, one in about 10,000 people will have an anaphylactic-type allergic reaction to that where it could close up the airways,” Vaughan said. “So, think bee stings needing an Epi-pen or something like that, like a peanut allergy.”

Fire officials said to use warm water to relieve the pain of a sting.

If you see a purple flag out on the beach, dangerous marine life is in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Nevada State Police: Reckless driver leads to overturned semi-truck on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
47 Las Vegas Valley schools to be phased out of Title 1 funding for next school year
47 Las Vegas Valley schools to be phased out of Title 1 funding for next school year
The drone video taken by Jeffrey Baker shows snow falling in parts of Massachusetts early...
Drone video shows snowfall in Massachusetts