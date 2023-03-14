Nevada bill would let terminally ill patients self-administer their death

Generic hospital photo
Generic hospital photo(Provided)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered in the Nevada Legislature would allow those with terminal illnesses to end their own lives without the need for physicians.

SB239, if passed, would also enable physicians to prescribe medication designed to end the life of a patient under certain circumstances while giving immunity to healthcare providers who do so.

Current law states that a patient who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness may refuse life-resuscitating or life-sustaining treatment in certain cases.

The bill would authorize, “a patient, under certain circumstances, to self-administer a medication that is designed to end the life of the patient,” after making two verbal requests and one written after being found competent.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Nevada State Police: Reckless driver leads to overturned semi-truck on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

Latest News

Marcus Winston
Las Vegas police looking for missing man
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘enchanting’ spring display on Las Vegas Strip
47 Las Vegas Valley schools to be phased out of Title 1 funding for next school year
47 Las Vegas Valley schools to be phased out of Title 1 funding for next school year
MORE FOX5
‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas