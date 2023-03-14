Man hospitalized with critical injuries after fall at Red Rock Canyon

Man hospitalized with critical injuries after fall at Red Rock Canyon
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been hospitalized after falling several feet at Red Rock Canyon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue responded to the Calico Basin area after receiving information from fire dispatch just before 5:00 Sunday evening.

A video sent in by FOX5 viewer Sam Roh shows multiple rescue crews stabilizing the man. Fire crews also assisted with the rescue.

Roh says he was on a hike in the area when he captured the rescue of the 57-year-old man who fell.

A helicopter airlifted the man to UMC where he is being treated for critical injuries.

