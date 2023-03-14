Las Vegas police search for missing woman last seen in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a missing woman last seen near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue Monday morning.

Police say Liri Minxhali, believed to be in her early 70s, could be in severe emotional distress and in need of assistance.

It also may be difficult to communicate with her as she speaks Greek and Albanian.

Minxhali was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gold buttons, a burgundy scarf, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or by email.

