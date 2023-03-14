Las Vegas police looking for missing man

Marcus Winston
Marcus Winston(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen early Tuesday morning.

Marcus Winston, 41, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. March 14 near the 6100 block of Boulder Highway. Police said Winston may be in severe emotional distress and in need of assistance.

Winston was last seen wearing a blue, white and gray shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information regarding Winston and his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

