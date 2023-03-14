Forecast Outlook-3/14/23

Wet Weather Next Few Hours
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The incoming Pacific storm system is working it’s way toward us Tuesday afternoon.

It’s brining widespread rain, potentially heavy mountain snow and strong wind gusts.

The leading edge of the system is merging with another low and will producing the active heavy weather.

Rain is expected to be on and off through Wednesday and could continue into early Thursday morning.

We have a winter weather advisory for the Spring Mountains until 11 PM Wednesday and a wind advisory for most of southern Nevada for the exception of Clark County until 11 AM Wednesday.

We are forecast to get a bit of a break from the rain and showers on Thursday afternoon through part of Friday before another system head into our region for the weekend.

Mountain snowfall could reach up to 2 feet on the peaks of the Spring Mountains and we could see up to a half inch of rain for the Las Vegas Valley between Tuesday afternoon and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Nevada State Police: Reckless driver leads to overturned semi-truck on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 3/14/2023
FOX5 News at 3 pm - 3:30pm
Forecast Outlook- Monday afternoon
FOX5 News at 3 pm - 3:30pm
Forecast Outlook- 3/10/2023
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook- 3/10/2023