Forecast Outlook-3/14/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The incoming Pacific storm system is working it’s way toward us Tuesday afternoon.

It’s brining widespread rain, potentially heavy mountain snow and strong wind gusts.

The leading edge of the system is merging with another low and will producing the active heavy weather.

Rain is expected to be on and off through Wednesday and could continue into early Thursday morning.

We have a winter weather advisory for the Spring Mountains until 11 PM Wednesday and a wind advisory for most of southern Nevada for the exception of Clark County until 11 AM Wednesday.

We are forecast to get a bit of a break from the rain and showers on Thursday afternoon through part of Friday before another system head into our region for the weekend.

Mountain snowfall could reach up to 2 feet on the peaks of the Spring Mountains and we could see up to a half inch of rain for the Las Vegas Valley between Tuesday afternoon and the weekend.

