Forecast Outlook - 3/14/2023

A Breezy and Wet Next Couple Days
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A beautiful start to the work week with temperatures soaring into the 70′s under mostly sunny skies. Expect increasing clouds from west to east this evening ahead of our next weather maker, which will bring the chance for showers Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. The wind will also be blowing out of the southwest between 15-25 mph, and a few gusts could top 30 mph for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains beginning 5AM Tuesday through 11PM Wednesday above 8,000 feet. Total accumulations could exceed 4 to 8 inches, with the peaks seeing around 1 foot of new snow. Wind gusts could also exceed 50 mph.

We’ll dry out Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will fall below average for the next several days.

