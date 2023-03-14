F1 announces road repaving dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Tuesday announced dates for repaving roads that will be utilized at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The project dates were presented by F1 at Tuesday’s Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board meeting.

F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be held in November with events spanning multiple days on Nov. 16-18.

The project will be broken down into six parts beginning in April through August, according to F1.

F1 repavement plan
F1 repavement plan

According to F1′s presentation:

Sands Avenue will be repaved April 2 to April 7.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be repaved April 9 to May 19.

Harmon Avenue will be repaved May 22 to May 26.

Koval Lane will be repaved June 11 through June 16.

The area around the paddock site will be repaved June 19 through June 30.

The area around the MSG Sphere site will be repaved Aug. 21 through Aug. 25.

Formula 1 recently announced additional ticket on-sale dates will be available for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix

