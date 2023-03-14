City of Las Vegas to debut new park, technology center in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on April 1 will host a grand opening for a new park and technology center in the west valley.

According to a news release, the venue, formerly known as Charleston Heights Park, will now be dubbed Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology and Recreation Park.

Located at 2221 Maverick Street, the city says the 3.92-acre Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology and Recreation Park will feature a new community center and new amenities.

According to the city, the new center will be open from Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

In the news release, the city said the new facility will offer a myriad of classes and activities for guests ranging in age from young children to adults. “Some planned programs for seniors include Active Adult Esports, iPad for Seniors, Cybersecurity, Scams for Active Adults, Basic Computers, and a walking club,” the city said.

The city says the $5.7 million Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology and Recreation Park project includes the construction of a 5,783-square-foot community center with an attached 550-square-foot park restroom building. In addition, the venue also features a new parking lot, basketball court, new drinking fountain, park renovations, turf areas, landscaping, new playground equipment, walking paths, site lighting and site improvements for handicapped-accessible concrete walkways.

The city adds that the new community center features “state-of-the-art equipment” to “accommodate high-tech uses, allowing youth, as well as adults, to create computer games, participate in esports, and produce high-quality video in front of a green screen.”

The public is invited to participate in free preview programs from March 13 through 31, according to the city.

Programs include:

March 13, 20, 27 - 3D Printing Workshop

March 14, 21, 28 - Fabrication Workshop

March 15, 23 - Drone Soccer

March 16 at 2 p.m. - Esports Tournament for ages 12-18 with prizes (Valorant, NBA2K; Smash Bros)

March 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Esports Summit for ages 12-18, to include education workshops, Minecraft Education, livestream, panel discussion, vendors and open play. Working in partnership with UNLV Rebel Gaming, Nevada Esports Education League, Las Vegas Inferno, Storm Rush Gaming and others.

March 22, 29 - CAD Workshop

March 24, 31 - Minecraft Education Series Workshop

Advance registration is required: here.

The new facility can be reached by phone at 702-229-2200 for more information.

