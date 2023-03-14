47 Las Vegas Valley schools to be phased out of Title 1 funding for next school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Forty-seven schools within the Clark County School District will lose Title I funding for the 2023-24 school year, a representative for CCSD confirmed on Tuesday.

“As part of the annual budget process, CCSD reviews the allocation of federal Title I funding to ensure these dollars provide the greatest possible benefit to Clark County students,” a spokesperson for the district said.

Title I is a federally funded program that gives additional monies to schools with higher rates of poverty sometimes through various means, like free or reduced lunches.

For the 2023-24 school year, CCSD will allocate Title I funds to schools where 75% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch as of December 2022.

The adjustment means 47 schools will be phased out of Title I funding for the upcoming school year.

“Under previous criteria, 42 schools would have been categorized as Tier II in the 2023-2024 school year. Five schools have FRL percentages that would have phased them out of the Title I criteria entirely for the 2023-24 school year,” CCSD said.

Impacted schools:

Alamo, Tony ES

Escobedo, Edmundo MS

Legacy HS

Ortwein, Dennis ES

Beatty, John R. ES

Faiss, Wilbur & Theresa MS

Mack, Nate ES

Perkins, Ute ES

Becker, Ernest MS

Fine, Mark L. ES

Mackey, Jo ES

Rogers, Lucille ES

Berkley, Shelley ES

Global Community HS

Mackey, Jo MS

Schorr, Steven ES

Blue Diamond ES

Hayes, Keith & Karen ES

Mathis, Dr. Beverly S. ES

Sierra Vista HS

Canarelli MS

Hoggard, Mabel ES

May, Ernest ES

Snyder, Don & Dee ES

Carl, Kay ES

Hughes, Charles Arther MS

McCaw, Gordon ES

Spring Valley HS

Cox, David M. ES

Hyde Park MS

Neal, Joseph M. ES

Steele, Judi D. ES

Cram, Brian & Teri MS

Indian Springs HS

NV Learning Academy ES

Thompson, Sandra Lee ES

Darnell, Marshall ES

Indian Springs MS

O’ Callaghan, Mike MS

Virgin Valley ES

Durango HS

Johnson, Walter MS

Ober, D’Vorre & Hal ES

White, Thurman MS

East CTA HS

Leavitt, Justice Myron E. MS

Odyssey ES

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.