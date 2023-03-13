UNLV to host Lady Rebels first round watch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV will host a watch party as the Lady Rebels play in the NCAA Tournament later this week.

The Lady Rebels are seeded No. 11 in the tournament and will face six-seeded Michigan in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the first round. The game is at 12 p.m. March 17 and being broadcast on ESPNU.

The watch party will start at 11 a.m. at the PKWY Tavern Decatur location at 4930 W. Flamingo Road. The event is open to all ages.

The Lady Rebels earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament after a second-straight Mountain West title.

