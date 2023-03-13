UNLV to host Lady Rebels first round watch party

UNLV's Desi-Rae Young, center, and teammates celebrate their win against Wyoming at the NCAA...
UNLV's Desi-Rae Young, center, and teammates celebrate their win against Wyoming at the NCAA college basketball Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. UNLV won 71-60. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)(RONDA CHURCHILL | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV will host a watch party as the Lady Rebels play in the NCAA Tournament later this week.

The Lady Rebels are seeded No. 11 in the tournament and will face six-seeded Michigan in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the first round. The game is at 12 p.m. March 17 and being broadcast on ESPNU.

The watch party will start at 11 a.m. at the PKWY Tavern Decatur location at 4930 W. Flamingo Road. The event is open to all ages.

The Lady Rebels earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament after a second-straight Mountain West title.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

UNLV women's NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players...
UNLV to host Lady Rebels Selection Show viewing party at Thomas & Mack Center
Generic Basketball
No. 21 UNLV lady Rebels beat Nevada 84-47, up win streak to 20
Generic Basketball
No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0
Generic Basketball
No. 24 UNLV Lady Rebels hold off San Diego State 65-59