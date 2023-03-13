RTC conducting survey to improve Southern Nevada travel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Every 10 years the Regional Transportation Commission conducts a household travel survey.

The goal is to collect information on people’s travel patterns that is then used to see where changes are needed to improve travel for drivers. About 6,000 households receive a letter to participate.

“This is really our community’s opportunity to participate in transportation planning at the ground level,” said RTC director of planning Andrew Kjellman.

RTC is collecting information on where people are going, the time they went, and modes of transportation - such as did they walk, drive or take a bus and if they encountered any challenges along the way.

All of southern Nevada including urban areas, all of the cities and then all the way up to Mesquite, Laughlin and Boulder City are included in the survey

“We take all that information, we combine it with other answers we receive, and it really helps inform all future funding and transportation planning decisions,” said Kjellman.

RTC said this year’s survey is important as it is the first study since COVID-19, and many are now working remotely.

“We know travel behaviors have changed after the pandemic and so this is our chance to see how exactly they have changed,” said Kjellman.

You are only asked to log one day of travel information once a week for two months.

Everything is logged through an app that you can access on your phone, or through their website.

For more information on the survey, go to RTC’s website.

