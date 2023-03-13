Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Las Vegas Aces to host 2 free youth basketball clinics
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe