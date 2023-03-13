President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic

Published: Mar. 13, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commuters can expect “significant disruptions” to their drives as President Joe Biden visits Las Vegas Tuesday, according to the LVMPD.

Biden was in San Diego on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to discuss the Australia – United Kingdom – United States (AUKUS) Partnership.

On Tuesday, the LVMPD tweeted that commutes between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. are going to be an issue.

Expect closures or slow traffic around Airport Connector, 215 Westbound, I-15 Northbound between 215 and US Highway 95 including northbound between Spaghetti Bowl to Summerlin Parkway in both directions.

Also on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m., expect Maryland Parkway from Tropicana to Russell to be closed or slowed by traffic - including Airport Connector.

The LVMPD added that the times and locations listed could change.

Biden is visiting Las Vegas to discuss prescription drug prices, according to a White House spokesperson.

