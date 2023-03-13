Post-pandemic travel surge causing processing delays of U.S. passports

Check your passport! Is it expired?
Check your passport! Is it expired?(WLBT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Is your passport about to expire? You may want to get it renewed as soon as possible since many travelers are experiencing a 12-week delay.

Lori Speers with Lavarte Travel said this backup is caused by “chaos” post-COVID-19 pandemic. “People don’t realize that their passport is expired, so we tell people the very first time when they want to book a trip to check their passport,” she said. “It has to be current six months prior to the return travel date. So, if your passport will expire in 6 months, it’s actually already expired.”

Speers suggested that if you find yourself in an emergency and can’t wait 11 weeks, she suggests making an appointment at a passport office on an expedited program which could take up to two weeks and an additional $200 on top of the $160 original passport. Once it’s renewed, your passport will be good for ten years.

Many factors can contribute to passport renewal troubles, from divorces to too little postage. Plan ahead for delays since even the expedited process can take longer than expected.

Many parts of Mexico have been marked as unsafe, just in time for spring break.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas expected to cause road closures, traffic
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Nevada State Police: Reckless driver leads to overturned semi-truck on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

Latest News

MORE FOX5
SCARY 'Escape IT' experience now open
‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: ‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas
Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
City of Las Vegas to debut new park, technology center in west valley
Southwest Medical
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Luenell on MORE FOX5
Comedian Luenell expands her Vegas residency